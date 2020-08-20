Harish Uthaman joins Jayasurya’s 'John Luther'

By Express News Service

The recently announced Jayasurya project John Luther will have Harish Uthaman playing a significant part. The Mayananadhi and Kaithi actor will be joining actors Deepak Parambol, Aditi Ravi, Indrans and others in the film which is being touted as a crime thriller.

Directed by debutant Abhijith Joseph, John Luther has Jayasurya attached to play a police officer. Aside from John Luther, Harish is also slated to appear in Amal Neerad’s Bilal and director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi sequel.

He has also completed shooting for director Shyamaprasad’s film adaptation of author Anees Salim’s book The Small-Town Sea. Besides, he is part of Cadaver starring and produced by Amala Paul. Harish was last seen in Tovino Thomas-starrer Kalki and Kaithi opposite Karthi.