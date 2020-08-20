Indrans to lead new Vijay Babu production

By Express News Service

Vijay Babu has announced one more project through his Friday Film House banner. As usual, the producer is attempting something unconventional this time around too. The lead will be played by Indrans.

Rojin Thomas, who has directed Jo & the Boy and Phillips & the Monkey Pen, is helming the project. Though the official details and poster are yet to be announced, Vijay Babu has revealed that Indrans will be playing a man who is not tech-savvy.

Rahul Subramanian is the music director and Neil D’Cunha the cinematographer. The latter has shot Rojin’s last two films. Rojin and Neil are also working on a 3D fantasy epic titled Kathanar in which Jayasurya will play the eponymous figure.

Fans of Indrans waiting to see him get a bigger space in mainstream cinema are hoping this film will deliver that. The actor recently won plaudits for the arthouse films Veyilmarangal and Aalorukkam.