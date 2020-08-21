STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam film named after Lal Jose to introduce a host of newcomers

A new Malayalam film starring newcomers has been named after one of Malayalam’s veteran filmmakers.

Published: 21st August 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam film named after Lal Jose

Malayalam film named after Lal Jose

By Express News Service

A new Malayalam film starring newcomers has been named after one of Malayalam’s veteran filmmakers. Lal Jose, which has been scripted and directed by debutant Kabeer Puzhambram, and produced by Haseeb Meppaatt under the banner of 666 Productions, has completed filming. The makers reveal that the title was chosen because the film revolves around a youngster obsessed with cinema and anyone associated with it, and the turning point in his life. Lal Jose is being touted as a family entertainer with suspense elements, targeted at families and youngsters. 

Director Kabeer said his film also tries to address recent events and the various realities and values of life. Mohammad Shariq, who became a familiar face in the online space, plays the male lead with Ann Andrea as the female lead. The remaining cast members include Bhagat Manuel, Jenson, Riza Bawa, and the late Sasi Kalinga among others.The camera has been handled by Dhanesh. Binesh Mani has composed the music to lyrics by Joe Paul. Music will also have a significant part in the film which has been shot at Edappal, Munnar and Kochi in a single schedule.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lal Jose film named after Lal Jose Kabeer Puzhambram
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp