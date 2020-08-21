Malayalam film named after Lal Jose to introduce a host of newcomers

By Express News Service

A new Malayalam film starring newcomers has been named after one of Malayalam’s veteran filmmakers. Lal Jose, which has been scripted and directed by debutant Kabeer Puzhambram, and produced by Haseeb Meppaatt under the banner of 666 Productions, has completed filming. The makers reveal that the title was chosen because the film revolves around a youngster obsessed with cinema and anyone associated with it, and the turning point in his life. Lal Jose is being touted as a family entertainer with suspense elements, targeted at families and youngsters.

Director Kabeer said his film also tries to address recent events and the various realities and values of life. Mohammad Shariq, who became a familiar face in the online space, plays the male lead with Ann Andrea as the female lead. The remaining cast members include Bhagat Manuel, Jenson, Riza Bawa, and the late Sasi Kalinga among others.The camera has been handled by Dhanesh. Binesh Mani has composed the music to lyrics by Joe Paul. Music will also have a significant part in the film which has been shot at Edappal, Munnar and Kochi in a single schedule.