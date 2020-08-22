STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Onnu Chirikoo' tells charming tale of kindness

In the self-centred world we live in, there are a very few who find happiness in helping others.

Published: 22nd August 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 10:15 AM

On the sets of ‘Onnu Chirikoo’

By Gautham S
Express News Service

In the self-centered world, we live in, there are a very few who find happiness in helping others. They embody the ethos of egalitarian communism. This thought inspired actor Ganapathi to direct his debut venture ‘Onnu Chirikoo’, a six-minute short film which narrates the story of an elderly farmer couple Koran and Kumba.Shot at scenic locations in Ganapathi’s hometown of Kannur, the short film has the 2018 flood that ravaged Kerala as the backdrop. It shows the senior couple happily donating their savings to those affected by the disaster.

“The flood is a minor element in the short film. Those who work hard to make a living have no complaints with life. They are always happy to serve others. Also, I believe, real communism exists in people who go out of their way to help people in distress. Koran and Kumba are an example,” says Ganapathi. Senior actors Narayanan Nambiar and Thambai Monacha play the lead roles. Ganapathi adds that a visit to his hometown following the Covid-19 outbreak helped him recuperate. 

“I was really frustrated during the initial days of lockdown. Even Sushant’s death was really disturbing. So, one day I drove to Kannur from Kochi. On reaching, I visited places where I spent my childhood I was really refreshed.” That’s when the idea of the short film struck him. Ganapathi teamed up with his cousin Gowtham who is a cinematographer. “I wanted people to be rejuvenated by my work. So I decided to make nature a pivotal part of my project. The story was written based on a farmer.” Subeesh Sudhi, Sreenath Gopinath, K U Manoj, Nadeesh Narayanan and Babu Aduthila form the rest of the cast.

Ganapathi affirms that he loved the transition from an actor to a director. “It was a totally different experience. As an actor, I’m a part of a movie’s creation. Here, I’m the creator. I would learn from technicians when I am on set. That really helped me here.” The film has been receiving positive feedback from viewers and celebrities alike. Actors Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Soubin Shahir, Lal Jose, Jeethu Joseph and Priyanandan appreciated his efforts.

“According to me, a movie should convey the story through its visuals. I believe that’s when it becomes appealing to the viewers. So, I’m really ecstatic with the response I’m getting,” says Ganapathi. ‘Onnu Chirikkoo’ has been produced by Ganapathi and his brother Chidambaram under Trika Films. 

