Rajeev Govindan launches new production company

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Rajeev Govindan of Magic Moon Productions has launched a new company named Waterbound Media. Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Asif Ali, and Unni Mukundan shared the logo on their Facebook pages.

A producer of two successful Malayalam films — Ordinary (2012), starring Kunchacko Boban; Anarkali (2015), starring Prithviraj —and a lyricist and poet in his own right, Rajeev is also backing Prithviraj’s upcoming epic Kaaliyan.

Waterbound Media, he clarifies, is a separate company, created to “not only explore and nurture all areas of filmmaking but also develop other content including documentaries, short films, and web series.” Based in Mumbai, Rajeev is aiming to cast his net wide, by tapping into multiple areas across the entertainment spectrum. “Right now I’m just planting the seed of this organisation, and take it one step at a time,” he says, adding that Magic Moon Productions will still be functioning independently as a distribution and production company of mainstream projects like Kaaliyan.

Through Waterbound Media, Rajeev intends to make good films with optimised budgets without compromising on the quality. “The idea is to use all the technology at our disposal to optimise a project without spending too much. We will be very open to associations. If someone is experiencing a certain hurdle on a certain project, we’ll find a way to ease out the constraints and make things happen.” For Rajeev, who also runs a marine engineering firm, this endeavour is not necessarily something to claim his individuality or further his goals. But at the same time, he wants to undertake projects without incurring any losses or liabilities.

“Waterbound Media will look into partnerships and function on a project-to-project basis,” he continues. “It will also be an open platform for additional activities such as commercials, providing VFX equipment, and so on. And by VFX, we mean not something too high-end, but something that’s practical to do here. We are hoping to establish an office in Kochi after the pandemic situation abates.” Speaking about his future projects, he shares that the pre-production work of Kaaliyan is over.

The plan was to start filming sometime by the end of the year, as Prithviraj recently got back from Jordan and is in the process of getting back in shape. But Rajeev also wants to acknowledge the pandemic-related uncertainties. “Since it’s a pan-Indian film, it’s going to be a bit tricky to make such a film in the present situation. We’ll probably wait till things get better. Also, we’ll announce the projects currently in development at Waterbound Media, when the time is right.” And what about those rumours of a sequel to Ordinary? “Those are just that — rumours. There is no plan to do a sequel as of now,” he confirms.