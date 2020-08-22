STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Rajeev Govindan launches new production company

The producer of Anarkali and Ordinary hopes to tap into multiple areas of the entertainment spectrum through the company

Published: 22nd August 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By  Sajin Shrijith 
Express News Service

Rajeev Govindan of Magic Moon Productions has launched a new company named Waterbound Media. Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Asif Ali, and Unni Mukundan shared the logo on their Facebook pages.
A producer of two successful Malayalam films — Ordinary (2012), starring Kunchacko Boban; Anarkali (2015), starring Prithviraj —and a lyricist and poet in his own right, Rajeev is also backing Prithviraj’s upcoming epic Kaaliyan. 

Waterbound Media, he clarifies, is a separate company, created to “not only explore and nurture all areas of filmmaking but also develop other content including documentaries, short films, and web series.” Based in Mumbai, Rajeev is aiming to cast his net wide, by tapping into multiple areas across the entertainment spectrum. “Right now I’m just planting the seed of this organisation, and take it one step at a time,” he says, adding that Magic Moon Productions will still be functioning independently as a distribution and production company of mainstream projects like Kaaliyan. 

Through Waterbound Media, Rajeev intends to make good films with optimised budgets without compromising on the quality. “The idea is to use all the technology at our disposal to optimise a project without spending too much. We will be very open to associations. If someone is experiencing a certain hurdle on a certain project, we’ll find a way to ease out the constraints and make things happen.” For Rajeev, who also runs a marine engineering firm, this endeavour is not necessarily something to claim his individuality or further his goals. But at the same time, he wants to undertake projects without incurring any losses or liabilities.

“Waterbound Media will look into partnerships and function on a project-to-project basis,” he continues. “It will also be an open platform for additional activities such as commercials, providing VFX equipment, and so on. And by VFX, we mean not something too high-end, but something that’s practical to do here. We are hoping to establish an office in Kochi after the pandemic situation abates.” Speaking about his future projects, he shares that the pre-production work of Kaaliyan is over.

The plan was to start filming sometime by the end of the year, as Prithviraj recently got back from Jordan and is in the process of getting back in shape.  But Rajeev also wants to acknowledge the pandemic-related uncertainties. “Since it’s a pan-Indian film, it’s going to be a bit tricky to make such a film in the present situation. We’ll probably wait till things get better. Also, we’ll announce the projects currently in development at Waterbound Media, when the time is right.”  And what about those rumours of a sequel to Ordinary? “Those are just that — rumours. There is no plan to do a sequel as of now,” he confirms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajeev Govindan
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp