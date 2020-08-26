STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asif Ali announces new film 'Maheshum Marutiyum', to be bankrolled by Maniyanpilla Raju

Maheshum Marutiyum will be a romantic comedy that revolves around the relationship between a man, his vintage Maruti car, and a woman.

Published: 26th August 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Asif Ali

Asif Ali

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Asif Ali has announced one of his upcoming projects which will be directed by Sethu (of Sachy-Sethu duo). Titled Maheshum Marutiyum, the film is being bankrolled by actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju under the banner of Maniyanpilla Raju Productions in association with VSL Film House. The teaser poster was released by Prithviraj on his Facebook page.

Maheshum Marutiyum will be a romantic comedy that revolves around the relationship between a man, his vintage Maruti car, and a woman. “When the Maruti 800 was launched in 1983, Indira Gandhi handed over 20 keys, and one of the keys belonged to a character in this film. The story is about the bond between this particular car and Asif Ali’s character," reveals a source close to the production team. The remaining details, including the name of the female lead, are expected to be announced soon.

Besides Maheshum Marutiyum, Asif is also slated to be in Rajeev Ravi’s Kuttavum Shikshayum, Jibu Jacob’s Ellaam Sheriyaakum, and Mridul Nair’s Thattum Vellaattam. Before the pandemic began, Asif completed shooting for RJ Mathukutty’s directorial debut Kunjeldho.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maheshum Marutiyum Maniyanpilla Raju Asif Ali Maruti 800
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp