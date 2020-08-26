Asif Ali announces new film 'Maheshum Marutiyum', to be bankrolled by Maniyanpilla Raju

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Asif Ali has announced one of his upcoming projects which will be directed by Sethu (of Sachy-Sethu duo). Titled Maheshum Marutiyum, the film is being bankrolled by actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju under the banner of Maniyanpilla Raju Productions in association with VSL Film House. The teaser poster was released by Prithviraj on his Facebook page.

Maheshum Marutiyum will be a romantic comedy that revolves around the relationship between a man, his vintage Maruti car, and a woman. “When the Maruti 800 was launched in 1983, Indira Gandhi handed over 20 keys, and one of the keys belonged to a character in this film. The story is about the bond between this particular car and Asif Ali’s character," reveals a source close to the production team. The remaining details, including the name of the female lead, are expected to be announced soon.

Besides Maheshum Marutiyum, Asif is also slated to be in Rajeev Ravi’s Kuttavum Shikshayum, Jibu Jacob’s Ellaam Sheriyaakum, and Mridul Nair’s Thattum Vellaattam. Before the pandemic began, Asif completed shooting for RJ Mathukutty’s directorial debut Kunjeldho.