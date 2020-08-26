STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

COVID norm-compliant shooting may not be feasible for big Malayalam movies: Experts

As per the norms, only the actors facing the camera will be exempted from compulsorily wearing masks, and artists and technicians should enter a 14-day quarantine before the shoot.

Published: 26th August 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

film, Shooting, movie

Image used for representational purpose only

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Though  the Centre has given its nod for the resumption of film shooting adhering to the COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedure (SOP), the industry experts and representatives of various film bodies in Malayalam feel that it may take more time for things to bounce back to normalcy.

The Centre has instructed that the crew will have to strictly adhere to the health department’s guidelines while shooting. Extra precautions have also been suggested for vulnerable categories like senior citizens and child artists.

"We know it is necessary to stick to the protocol. But it would be difficult to shoot under such conditions. Big-budget movies require a wide canvas. For instance, planning an action sequence while adhering to these norms is almost impossible. Likewise, a song sequence too demands the presence of many junior artists," said Aroma Mohan, production controller.

As per the norms, only the actors facing the camera will be exempted from compulsorily wearing masks, the artists and technicians should enter a 14-day quarantine before the shoot, and only asymptomatic people will be allowed at the shooting. "The plan may work for serials with a limited number of crew members," he said.

Director Vinayan, who is planning a big-budget movie titled 19th Century, reiterated Aroma’s point. "My film says the story of the struggles and uprisings in our sociopolitical realm during the 19th century and we will need a huge crowd to capture a procession or a funeral," he said. According to him, the only way ahead for the makers planning big-budget movies is to wait and watch. 

"Currently, over 60 Malayalam movies are already ready and waiting for release. So, let the government decide on the opening of theatres, and let the people start watching movies there again. Then, we can plan big-budget movies that demand a theatre watch," he said.

It is OTT release for Onam movies

KOCHI: There is some cheer for starving cinephiles this festive season. Fahadh’s C U Soon and Tovino’s Kilometres & Kilometres will serve as the Onam fare this time, much to the relief of an industry reeling under a loss of about Rs 650 crore. For the last eight decades, Onam has been one of the biggest seasons for Malayalam cinema. But owing to the pandemic, Malayalis will have to wait for the movies to premiere on TV channels or OTT platforms now.

While Kilometres & Kilometres will premiere on Asianet, its OTT release on Disney plus Hotstar is yet to be confirmed. The movie Maniyarayile Ashokan, produced by actor Dulquer Salmaan with Jacob Gregory playing the lead role, will premiere on Netflix on Thiruvonam day.

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday launched the trailer of CU Soon, announcing its premiere on September 1. The movie, directed by Take-Off fame Mahesh Narayan, was a hot topic during the lockdown days. It is learnt that many other producers are also looking to ink a deal with different OTT platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID shooting Malayalam movies shooting
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp