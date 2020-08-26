COVID norm-compliant shooting may not be feasible for big Malayalam movies: Experts

Shibu BS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Centre has given its nod for the resumption of film shooting adhering to the COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedure (SOP), the industry experts and representatives of various film bodies in Malayalam feel that it may take more time for things to bounce back to normalcy.

The Centre has instructed that the crew will have to strictly adhere to the health department’s guidelines while shooting. Extra precautions have also been suggested for vulnerable categories like senior citizens and child artists.

"We know it is necessary to stick to the protocol. But it would be difficult to shoot under such conditions. Big-budget movies require a wide canvas. For instance, planning an action sequence while adhering to these norms is almost impossible. Likewise, a song sequence too demands the presence of many junior artists," said Aroma Mohan, production controller.

As per the norms, only the actors facing the camera will be exempted from compulsorily wearing masks, the artists and technicians should enter a 14-day quarantine before the shoot, and only asymptomatic people will be allowed at the shooting. "The plan may work for serials with a limited number of crew members," he said.

Director Vinayan, who is planning a big-budget movie titled 19th Century, reiterated Aroma’s point. "My film says the story of the struggles and uprisings in our sociopolitical realm during the 19th century and we will need a huge crowd to capture a procession or a funeral," he said. According to him, the only way ahead for the makers planning big-budget movies is to wait and watch.

"Currently, over 60 Malayalam movies are already ready and waiting for release. So, let the government decide on the opening of theatres, and let the people start watching movies there again. Then, we can plan big-budget movies that demand a theatre watch," he said.

It is OTT release for Onam movies

KOCHI: There is some cheer for starving cinephiles this festive season. Fahadh’s C U Soon and Tovino’s Kilometres & Kilometres will serve as the Onam fare this time, much to the relief of an industry reeling under a loss of about Rs 650 crore. For the last eight decades, Onam has been one of the biggest seasons for Malayalam cinema. But owing to the pandemic, Malayalis will have to wait for the movies to premiere on TV channels or OTT platforms now.

While Kilometres & Kilometres will premiere on Asianet, its OTT release on Disney plus Hotstar is yet to be confirmed. The movie Maniyarayile Ashokan, produced by actor Dulquer Salmaan with Jacob Gregory playing the lead role, will premiere on Netflix on Thiruvonam day.

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday launched the trailer of CU Soon, announcing its premiere on September 1. The movie, directed by Take-Off fame Mahesh Narayan, was a hot topic during the lockdown days. It is learnt that many other producers are also looking to ink a deal with different OTT platforms.