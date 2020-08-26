First-look of Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Minnal Murali' out

By Express News Service

The first-look poster of Tovino Thomas' upcoming superhero film, Minnal Murali, has been unveiled. As the film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, the team has launched the posters in all five languages.

Minnal Murali reteams Tovino with Godha director Basil Joseph. It is bankrolled by Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters, known for producing hits such as Bangalore Days and Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol.

Jigarthanda-fame Guru Somasundaram is playing a pivotal character in the film. The remaining cast comprises Aju Varghese, Baiju, Harishree Ashokan, and Femina George among others.

The technical team has Sameer Thahir as director of photography, Shaan Rahman as composer and Vlad Rimburg (Baahubali 2, The Fate of the Furious) as stunt choreographer. Andrew D’Cruz of Mindstein Studios is working on the visual effects.