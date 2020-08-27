STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

For all who wander: Faizal Faziludeen's music video will take you places

Yazin Nizar has lent his voice for the song while the music video features Rashin Khan.

Published: 27th August 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Still from ‘Cool Beedi’

Still from ‘Cool Beedi’

By Gautham S
Express News Service

With the Covid-19 outbreak putting a damper on all travel plans, the wanderers among us can only dream of the princely forts of Jodhpur, the breathtaking temples in Puri and the other-worldly vistas of Ladakh. However, for all the globetrotters currently sinking in despair, Kochi-based Faizal Faziludeen and his friends will help you relive all your favourite travel memories with their recently launched music video ‘Cool Beedi’, which depicts a youngster’s journey across the length and breadth of India and his encounter with varied cultural and social nuances. The song has already become popular due to the musical and visual treat it offers to viewers.

Yazin Nizar has lent his voice for the song while the music video features Rashin Khan. “The youngster goes through depression. So his father advises him to travel as his sorrows are deepened while sitting idle at home. His father tells him that ‘sorrow never accompanies a person who travels’. Hence the young guy sets out on a journey across India to rediscover himself,” says Faizal. 

According to him, Cool Beedi will be a multilingual album with the Tamil and Telugu versions set to be released soon. “The meaning of ‘Cool Beedi’ is the same in all languages. That’s why we chose such a name.”

The song was shot in the end of 2019 in places like Mumbai, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Puri, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Ajmer, Toorji Ka Jhalra, Kargil, Ladakh, Kargil and Kibber village over 20 days.

Faizal and his friends love travelling and came up with the idea of a travel music video.

They chose to do the shoot in December as villages in Kibber face heavy snowfall during that time.

“The natives move to other places then. And shooting at that time fetched us quite a few scenic visuals,” says Faizal.

The song is written by Rafeeq Umbachi and composed by Mihraj Khalid. Don Paul P cranked the camera. The project has been produced by Raheem Vavoor while Zian Sreekanth served as editor.

Though most of the shoot went as planned, the team faced many challenges once they reached Ladakh. “We couldn’t travel to Delhi from Ladakh because of landslides. So we went to Srinagar. On the way, we got stuck in Kaksar as the fuel of our vehicle froze and shortage of oxygen troubled us. We were helped by army officials who took us to their camp. We rested there for a day. Don messaged actor Tovino Thomas citing our situation. It was Tovino who helped us reach Delhi and from there we went to Haridwar and Rishikesh to wrap our work,” says Faizal.

The teams plan to release the video in March was spoiled by the lockdown. “We put the launch on hold as we planned to release it in HD quality. However, The team and I realised that watching the video gave us some solace from the gloom of not being able to travel.

We decided to go ahead with the release as we thought the video might also be a source of happiness for all the travellers currently stuck in their homes,” says Faizal who plans on shooting for his debut movie in October. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cool Beedi Faizal Faziludeen
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp