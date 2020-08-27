For all who wander: Faizal Faziludeen's music video will take you places

Gautham S By

With the Covid-19 outbreak putting a damper on all travel plans, the wanderers among us can only dream of the princely forts of Jodhpur, the breathtaking temples in Puri and the other-worldly vistas of Ladakh. However, for all the globetrotters currently sinking in despair, Kochi-based Faizal Faziludeen and his friends will help you relive all your favourite travel memories with their recently launched music video ‘Cool Beedi’, which depicts a youngster’s journey across the length and breadth of India and his encounter with varied cultural and social nuances. The song has already become popular due to the musical and visual treat it offers to viewers.

Yazin Nizar has lent his voice for the song while the music video features Rashin Khan. “The youngster goes through depression. So his father advises him to travel as his sorrows are deepened while sitting idle at home. His father tells him that ‘sorrow never accompanies a person who travels’. Hence the young guy sets out on a journey across India to rediscover himself,” says Faizal.

According to him, Cool Beedi will be a multilingual album with the Tamil and Telugu versions set to be released soon. “The meaning of ‘Cool Beedi’ is the same in all languages. That’s why we chose such a name.”

The song was shot in the end of 2019 in places like Mumbai, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Puri, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Ajmer, Toorji Ka Jhalra, Kargil, Ladakh, Kargil and Kibber village over 20 days.

Faizal and his friends love travelling and came up with the idea of a travel music video.

They chose to do the shoot in December as villages in Kibber face heavy snowfall during that time.

“The natives move to other places then. And shooting at that time fetched us quite a few scenic visuals,” says Faizal.

The song is written by Rafeeq Umbachi and composed by Mihraj Khalid. Don Paul P cranked the camera. The project has been produced by Raheem Vavoor while Zian Sreekanth served as editor.

Though most of the shoot went as planned, the team faced many challenges once they reached Ladakh. “We couldn’t travel to Delhi from Ladakh because of landslides. So we went to Srinagar. On the way, we got stuck in Kaksar as the fuel of our vehicle froze and shortage of oxygen troubled us. We were helped by army officials who took us to their camp. We rested there for a day. Don messaged actor Tovino Thomas citing our situation. It was Tovino who helped us reach Delhi and from there we went to Haridwar and Rishikesh to wrap our work,” says Faizal.

The teams plan to release the video in March was spoiled by the lockdown. “We put the launch on hold as we planned to release it in HD quality. However, The team and I realised that watching the video gave us some solace from the gloom of not being able to travel.

We decided to go ahead with the release as we thought the video might also be a source of happiness for all the travellers currently stuck in their homes,” says Faizal who plans on shooting for his debut movie in October.