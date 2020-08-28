STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prithviraj, Fahadh to launch Minnal Murali teaser

The ‘local superhero’ film is being planned as a pan-Indian release—in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. 

Published: 28th August 2020

By Express News Service

Following the release of the first-look poster of Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali, the team will be next launching the teaser through the official pages of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Fahadh Faasil on August 31, on Thiruvonam Day.

Minnal Murali, which also stars Guru Somasundaram (Jigarthanda), in a notable role, marks the second collaboration between Tovino and director Basil Joseph after Godha.

Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters is backing the big-budget film. Sameer Thahir is cranking the camera, with Shaan Rahman working on the music and Vlad Rimburg supervising the stunts. Andrew D’Cruz of Mindstein Studios is doing the visual effects.

