Vattavada Diaries: New Malayalam web series on the way

By Express News Service

Filming of the first few episodes of a new Malayalam web series titled Vattavada Diaries has been completed. Written and directed by Shaan Bashir, the series is being described as a suspense thriller. Ani Thomas of Aaron Entertainments is producing it.

The makers claim it will be different from all the web series made in Malayalam recently. Each episode of the series will tell a different story. The series has five main characters with equal importance.

In addition to a group of newcomers, it will also feature some established actors from the industry.

The central premise concerns a group that ends up in Vattavada to shoot a movie, and how an unexpected encounter with a woman brings forth problems which mushroom into something bigger. The series has been shot in the eye-pleasing locales of Vattavada, Munnar and Nelliyampathy. The episodes are set to be released soon.