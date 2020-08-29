STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Onam of past and present

Music video ‘Thiruvona Ponnunjal’ helps imbibe the festive spirit of the season while also cautioning the viewer on the importance of Covid-19 protocols

Published: 29th August 2020 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

Amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, Malayalis are gearing up to celebrate Thiruvonam on Monday. However, unlike previous years, this year’s celebrations come with the adage of adhering to social distancing norms. ‘Thiruvona Ponnunjal’, a music video directed by Sumesh Lal, is one that is sure to help you imbibe the festive spirit.

However, it also cautions the viewer on the importance of following Covid-19 protocols.

The song has been composed by Sajna Vinish and released under the production banner Muzik247. The music video which stars actress Swasika depicts different elements of Onam season and also gives an insight into how this year’s celebration should be. “We are celebrating Onam in troubled times. The major portion of the song shows how Onam celebrations used to be. In the final portions, Swasika and the dancers can be seen wearing masks, which has now become an integral part of our lives,” says Sumesh.

Sumesh Lal

The lyrics have been penned by Anu Elizabeth Jose while the track was sung by Sreekanth Hariharan. “Muzik247 came up with an idea of Onam song. We always think too much of the past and worry about future. However, we forget to live, enjoy or treasure the moments in the present. With the pandemic, our fast-paced lives have been put on a break. People are thinking more of relationships and the environment. So I wanted to compose something without too many elements of nostalgia. What Anu wrote was too beautiful,” adds Sajna.

The song was shot last week. “The initial location had to be changed as it was declared a containment zone. The video was finally shot in Muvattupuzha as Swasika and dancers are from there. We all worked from different places. Sreekanth and his sister Charu, who handled the percussions, travelled from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram to record the song. Anu and sound programmer Anantharaman Anil worked from Kochi,” says Sumesh. The video has been getting good response from the viewers. “It is great to hear that the song is inducing a festive feel among audience. I’m happy with the output.” 

Sajna says, “Bringing Swasika into the project was a surprise. Sumesh added elements like pulikkali and theyyam, which are pivotal to the Kerala’s culture.”

‘Thiruvona Ponnunjal’ begins with a medley of percussion beats and sounds of nature, transporting audience to the many carefree and joyous Onams of their childhood. 

