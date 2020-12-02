STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ailing Malayalam actress Ambika Rao seeks financial help for treatment

Ambika Rao is suffering from kidney failure since 2017 and undergoing dialysis twice a week for the past one year.

Malayalam actress Ambika Rao (Photo | Ambika Rao Facebook)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Popular Malayalam film personality Ambika Rao, who is ailing, has appealed for financial help from her fans and supporters along with government authorities for her medical treatment.

She is suffering from kidney failure since 2017 and undergoing dialysis twice a week for the past one year. Despite her repeated efforts, Ambika says, she has not been able to secure help under any government scheme for her treatment.

"The dialysis has been very taxing on my health; I am unable to work as before. Moreover, the lockdown and subsequent restrictions have seriously affected the film industry and my job opportunities. We need more money to pay for all medical expenses. Hence, I thought of starting a fundraiser on Ketto.org to seek help from the people," she said.

Amid Ambika's health problems, she faced another challenge when three months ago, her brother Ajith Warrier suffered a stroke and was paralysed. Ambika's brother is a percussionist. They come from a very humble family background and were pulling through from earnings from movies and performances but their financial resources have since dried up.

They said that they were not even able to afford their monthly medical treatment expenses of nearly Rs 60,000.

Besides donning grease paint in hugely popular films like 'Kumbalangi Nights', 'Meeshamadhavan', and 'Anuraga Karikkin Vellam', she has also worked behind the camera as an assistant director in 'Vellinakshatram', 'Thommanum Makkalum', 'Salt and Pepper', and 'Rajamanikyam', to name a few.

