Soubin Shahir, Mamta Mohandas in Lal Jose’s next?

By Express News Service

As per reports, Soubin Shahir and Mamta Mohandas will be starring in Lal Jose’s next film scripted by Iqbal Kuttipuram. The team is reportedly heading to Dubai for the shoot next month. Lal Jose has previously shot in Dubai for the films Arabikatha and Diamond Necklace.

Soubin and Mamta will play a couple living in Dubai. Salim Kumar is also part of the cast. Music composer Justin Varghese of Thanneer Mathan Dinangal fame is said to have joined the project.

Iqbal Kuttipuram previously scripted Lal Jose’s Vikramadithyan and two Sathyan Anthikad films, Jomonte Suvisheshangal and Oru Indian Pranayakadha.

Soubin, last seen in Halal Love Story, is also part of Santosh Sivan’s Jack N Jill, Siddarth Barathan’s Jinn and Prem Sreekumar’s American Junction. He recently completed shooting for the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Irul.

Meanwhile, Mamta recently launched her production company. Her upcoming release is Lalbagh. She is also slated to appear in the Big B sequel, Bilal.