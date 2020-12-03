Hand in glove with the universe

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

The world of a child is quite wonderous by itself. Children are lost in a space surrounded by little hopes and disappointments that may seem minimal and unreal to the rest of us. ‘Anna’, an 11-minute short film by Kochi-based filmmaker Akhil Sajeendran and his team takes a peek into such a tiny bubble of hope around a little girl, whose biggest dream in life is to ring the bell of her school bus.

“The idea came to me when a friend’s sister, whose name is also Anna, told me during a wedding that her biggest wish as a child was to ring the bell of her school bus. She, however, was nearly 18 years old and that dream remained unfulfilled. That made me think of the storyline,” says Akhil. The movie was released by Goodwill Entertainments and has been selected for almost seven international film festivals. ‘Anna’ won the New Normal International Film Festival Award in three categories - Best Children Social Short Film, Best Director and Best Child Actor categories.

Ajay Varghese and Anandu Manohar wrote the script for this movie, which opens with Anna getting ready for another school day, wondering if her dream would be realised. Eight-year-old Jiya Imran plays the role of the innocent little girl. The movie easily summarises one of writer Paulo Coelho’s prominent quotes - when you truly want something, the entire universe will come together to bring you closer to it. For Akhil and team too, this movie was such a wish coming true.

“My friends and I, we are all ardent movie buffs and went around a lot seeking producers for the movie. It was a long process. Finally, everything came together and we ended up shooting the movie in theatre quality. As a filmmaker, it is sort of the culmination of everything I wished for,” he quips.

Throughout the movie, the sound of a bell keeps resonating as if to give us a subtle reminder of the strange ways of the universe. The introduction scene features colourful visual effects crafted along with the sights a child sees around her - butterflies, leaves and flowers. A track to go along with the movie mood has been rendered by Christakala, who sang ‘Pathinettu Vayasu’ for the film Uyare.Watch it on the YouTube channel Goodwill Entertainments.