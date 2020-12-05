Anjaam Pathira team to reunite for a new thriller?

By Express News Service

Kunchacko Boban, producer Ashiq Usman and director Midhun Manuel Thomas have announced that they are reuniting for one more project. Though the team is keeping the details under wraps, the caption below a picture shared by Kunchacko Boban hints at another thriller, possibly a sequel to Anjaam Pathira.

Sharing a picture of himself with Ashiq Usman and Midhun Manuel Thomas, Kunchacko Boban wrote, Thriller Boyzzzz..... At it again!!! MMT,AU,SK,SS,SS & KB @ANVAR HUSSAIN. God willing for another Thrilling experience. Maybe the end was just the BEGINNING.”

In the initials, the actor is referring to Midhun Manuel Thomas, Ashiq Usman, cinematographer Shyju Khalid, editor Saiju Sreedharan, composer Sushin Shyam, and the name of the protagonist of Anjaam Pathira. Given the positive response to Anjaam Pathira, it’s not a surprise that the team are waiting to collaborate again.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban has wrapped up the shoot for Nizhal, which has Nayanthara playing the female lead. The team has announced the completion of filming.