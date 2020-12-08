International award for actor Archana Pradeep

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam actor Archana Pradeep bagged the best female actor award in the Feature Film Category at the 3rd New Jersey Indian International Film Festival 2020 for her performance in the Malayalam segment of the anthology film - Kathaah@8.

Written, directed and produced by Shilpa Krishnan Shukla, the anthology features narratives in eight different Indian languages — Punjabi, Tamil, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi and Assamese.

Archana Pradeep played the lead in the Malayalam segment of the anthology film which was released in 2019.

It was fully shot in Singapore and has bagged many prestigious awards in the film festival circuit ever since its release.

The 3rd New Jersey Indian International Film festival was held online between November 27 - 29.

The film was featured at 2019 International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (won best film jury award). Shilpa Krishnan Shukla won the best female director award at the Third Eye Asian Film Festival 2020.