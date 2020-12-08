Raheem Khader’s next on the way

By Express News Service

Director Raheem Khader, whose last film Makkana won raves at the Indian Panorama Film Festival, is gearing up to release his next, Ente Maavum Pookkum, starring Akhil Prabhakar and Navas Vallikkunnu (Sudani from Nigeria). It is produced by SR Siddique under the banner of SRS Creations, along with Salim Elavumkudi.

The film is about a man who has to bear the burden of familial responsibilities after the passing of his father and the conflicts he has to endure while tending to them. The film also features Bheeman Reghu and Sivaji Guruvayoor. Simar Singh plays the female lead. Cinematographer T Shameer Muhammed handles the camera.