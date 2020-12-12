Indrajith plays a cop again in Anuradha Crime No.59/2019

By Express News Service

After Kurup, Indrajith is playing an investigator again in Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019. We had recently reported that the actor and Anu Sithara are starring in the Shan Thulasidharan directorial. Indrajith is said to be playing a Crime Branch officer who has to take on a case during his vacation. Filming of the thriller is progressing. Vishnu Unnikrishnan also plays a significant character in the film, which is being bankrolled by the banners Guardian Angel and Golden S Pictures.

Shan Thulasidaran co-wrote the script with Jose Thomas Polakkal. Harishree Ashokan, Hareesh Kanaran, Ramesh Pisharody, Anil Nedumangad, Rajesh Sharma, Surabhi Lakshmi and Surabhi Santosh are also part of the film. Ajay David Kachappilly handles the camera while Tony Joseph is composing the music. The makers have scheduled a 35-day shoot.