Soubin Shahir-Lal Jose film goes on floors

The yet-to-be-titled film sees Lal Jose returning to the UAE after Arabikatha and Diamond Necklace.

Published: 16th December 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Soubin Shahir (L) and Lal Jose

Soubin Shahir (L) and Lal Jose

By Express News Service

Filming has commenced for Lal Jose's next starring Soubin Shahir and Mamta Mohandas. Scripted by Iqbal Kuttipuram, the yet-to-be-titled film sees Lal Jose returning to the UAE after Arabikatha and Diamond Necklace. Salim Kumar and Harisree Yusuf also feature in the cast.  

Announcing the start of production, Lal Jose wrote, "Once again in Arabia after Arabikatha and Diamond Necklace. This time we have Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar, Mamta Mohandas, Harisree Yusuf and a lot of expatriate artistes who proved their talent in the stages there."

The film is said to be a family drama revolving around a grocery store owner from Aluva, his wife and three kids. 

Music composer Justin Varghese of Thanneer Mathan Dinangal fame is composing the music to Suhail Koya’s lyrics.Ajmal Babu is handling the photography while Ranjan Abraham works on the editing. Thomas Thiruvalla Films is producing it with Lal Jose’s LJ Films handling distribution.

