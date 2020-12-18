STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kadamkadhayayi: Arjun Ashokan sings for Indrajith-starrer 'Aaha'

All the actors, including the real-life tug-of-war stars, underwent rigorous training for months to achieve a sense of realism.

Published: 18th December 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Aaha'

A still from 'Aaha' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Arjun Ashokan has sung a track for Indrajith Sukumaran's upcoming sports drama Aaha. The theme song, composed by Sayanora Philip to the lyrics she co-wrote with Jubith Namradath and Titto P Thankachan, was released on the occasion of Indrajith's birthday.

Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Vijay Sethupathi and many others shared the song on their social media pages. The song 'Kadamkadhayayi' is intended by the makers as a "reassuring reminder of light, hope, and survival amidst all the challenges we have been facing since the pandemic".

In a statement, the team said, "Human race has always turned to art whenever it comes to reviving themselves from any disasters. The movie team has released the theme song as a song of survival and renewed hope on the lead actor's birthday."  

Directed by Bibin Paul Samuel, Aaha has tug-of-war as its central subject and revolves around the survival stories of a host of characters played by Indrajith, Ashwin Kumar, Amit Chakkalakkal, and Manoj K Jayan among others. It is also said to be a celebration of relationships with a strong musical presence. Santhy Balachandran plays the female lead. 

The team completed the shoot within 62 days across 84 locations, with over 6000 artists. The Aaha Neeloor team, one of the most celebrated teams in the history of the sport in Kerala, served as the inspiration for the film. All the actors, including the real-life tug-of-war stars, underwent rigorous training for months to achieve a sense of realism. 

Tobit Chirayath penned the screenplay and dialogues for Aaha. Cinematography is by  Rahul Deep Balachandran, who has worked in Bollywood and numerous web series. Shamjith Ravi has handled the art department, and editing is by director Bibin Paul Samuel himself. Prem Abraham is producing it under the banner of Zsazsa Productions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aaha Indrajith Sukumaran Arjun Ashokan Sayanora Philip
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp