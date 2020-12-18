Kadamkadhayayi: Arjun Ashokan sings for Indrajith-starrer 'Aaha'

By Express News Service

Arjun Ashokan has sung a track for Indrajith Sukumaran's upcoming sports drama Aaha. The theme song, composed by Sayanora Philip to the lyrics she co-wrote with Jubith Namradath and Titto P Thankachan, was released on the occasion of Indrajith's birthday.

Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Vijay Sethupathi and many others shared the song on their social media pages. The song 'Kadamkadhayayi' is intended by the makers as a "reassuring reminder of light, hope, and survival amidst all the challenges we have been facing since the pandemic".

In a statement, the team said, "Human race has always turned to art whenever it comes to reviving themselves from any disasters. The movie team has released the theme song as a song of survival and renewed hope on the lead actor's birthday."

Directed by Bibin Paul Samuel, Aaha has tug-of-war as its central subject and revolves around the survival stories of a host of characters played by Indrajith, Ashwin Kumar, Amit Chakkalakkal, and Manoj K Jayan among others. It is also said to be a celebration of relationships with a strong musical presence. Santhy Balachandran plays the female lead.

The team completed the shoot within 62 days across 84 locations, with over 6000 artists. The Aaha Neeloor team, one of the most celebrated teams in the history of the sport in Kerala, served as the inspiration for the film. All the actors, including the real-life tug-of-war stars, underwent rigorous training for months to achieve a sense of realism.

Tobit Chirayath penned the screenplay and dialogues for Aaha. Cinematography is by Rahul Deep Balachandran, who has worked in Bollywood and numerous web series. Shamjith Ravi has handled the art department, and editing is by director Bibin Paul Samuel himself. Prem Abraham is producing it under the banner of Zsazsa Productions.