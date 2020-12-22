Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese announce 'Powder Since 1905'

By Express News Service

Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese are coming together again for a new project. Titled Powder Since 1905, the film will have debutant Rahul Kallu directing with Dhyan and Aju as the lead characters. Aju and Vishak Subramaniam are producing under their Funtastic Films banner. Abdul Gafoor, Sudeep Vijay, and Muhammed Shareef will serve as co-producers.

The makers released a teaser poster which shows a chemical laboratory with vintage decor. The team hasn’t revealed details of the genre or plot details as of yet. Manaf, who penned the Mohanlal-starrer Angel John and the Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Kuttymama, is writing the story, screenplay and dialogues.

Fazil Nazer will helm the camera, and Rathin Radhakrishnan will edit. Arun Muraleedharan will compose the music to Manu Manjith’s lyrics.

Including Powder Since 1905, Dhyan has over eight films currently in development. He is also part of Kadavul Sakayam Nadana Sabha, Prakashan Parakatte, and Sayahna Varthakal among others. Besides, he is also scripting Prakashan Parakatte and 9MM. The latter has Manju Warrier in the lead.