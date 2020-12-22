Nivin Pauly’s makeup man, Shabu, falls to death

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Nivin Pauly’s makeup man Shabu Pulpally, 37, passed away here on Sunday evening after falling from a tree while trying to hang a Christmas decorative item. Though he was taken to the hospital immediately, Shabu succumbed to internal injuries.

He is survived by wife Resmi and two children. Shabu was the brother of makeup man Shaju Pulpally and has been working with Nivin from the movie Puthiya Theerangal.

“He was popular with everyone in the film industry,” said the FEFKA Director’s Union in its condolence message.

Later, actor Dulquer Salmaan posted on his Facebook page: “My heartfelt condolences to the family of Shabu Pulpally on his untimely demise. I will always cherish the memories of working with him in Bangalore Days and Vikramadithyan and I pray that his family has the strength to get through this trying time. Those who help us and take care of us during our shoots end up becoming our family away from home. Can’t imagine what you’re going through, Nivin. I’m sure this loss is irreplaceable.”