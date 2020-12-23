Anupama’s short film to release soon

By Express News Service

Anupama Parameshwaran has starred in a short film which is gearing up for release. Titled Freedom at Midnight, it is written and directed by RJ Shaan. Hakkim Shahjahan plays the male lead.

Akhila Midhun is producing it under the banner of Posh Magicae Creations. Abdul Rahim shot it, and Joel Javi edited it. Lijin Babino composed the music of the short which will be released online on January 1st.

Anupama last appeared in the Dulquer Salmaan production Maniyarayile Ashokan, in which she also worked as an assistant director.