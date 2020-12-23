Shoot begins for Vishnu Unnikrishnan’s Randu

By Express News Service

We had recently reported about Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Anna Reshma Rajan teaming up for Randu, helmed by Sujith Lal and scripted by Binulal Unni.

The shoot has commenced for the film which also stars Indrans, Tini Tom, Irshad, Sudhi Koppa, Mala Parvathy, Aneesh G Menon and Navas Vallikkunnu.

The film is said to be a satire that takes on topics like religion and caste. Prajeev S, who co-produced the Rajisha Vijayan film Finals, is bankrolling it independently under the banner of Heavenly Movies.

Aneesh Lal will be cranking the camera, and Manoj Kannoth will handle the editing. Bijibal will compose the tunes to the lyrics by Rafeeq Ahammed. Veteran stunt master Mafia Sasi is also part of the team.