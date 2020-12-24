Asif Ali-starrer 'Kunjeldho' clears censors with a ‘U’

By Express News Service

Kunjheldho is one of the films completed before the pandemic began and awaiting release. The makers have informed that the film has cleared the censors with a ‘U’ certificate.

The directorial debut of popular radio and television personality RJ Mathukutty, the film is a campus-based story. Actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan is also part of the team as a creative director.

Said to be a feel-good film, Kunjeldho also stars Sudheesh, Siddique, Arjun Gopal, Rajesh Sharma, and others. Newcomer Gopika Udayan plays the female lead.

Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey are producing it under the banner of Little Big Films. The company is known for films such as Kunjiramayanam and Kalki. Swaroop Philip handled the cinematography while Ranjan Abraham edited.