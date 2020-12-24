Toonz and OTTera join hands for new streaming platform

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To strengthen their presence in the digital space further, kids and family entertainment major Toonz Media Group (TMG) is partnering with leading digital content distribution platform OTTera to provide the technological support for the group’s brand-new OTT platform.

The new OTT platform launched by Toonz will include movies and episodic content across different genres, dedicated to the kids and family audience.

It will be a one-of-its-kind platform that showcases Toonz’s world-class IPs as well as licensed titles.

“This is the first time that Toonz is venturing into the space of white-labeled OTTs and we must have a very strong technology partner in this venture. I am really glad to say that we have found our ideal partner in OTTera. Not only are they one of the best and most competitive over-the-top technology service providers in the market today, but they also have phenomenal reach with content distribution,” said P Jayakumar, CEO, TMG.

“We are so pleased to add TMG’s quality kids content to our growing list of OTT services. Our shared experience in the children’s entertainment space, paired with their popular IP’s, will certainly make the Toonz channel launch a global success,” said Stephen L Hodge, co-CEO, OTTera, Inc.