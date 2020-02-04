Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actor Dulquer Salmaan reflects on his eight-year journey in cinema

As Dulquer Salmaan’s career turned eight this year, the actor looked back on his journey so far, through a statement.

Published: 04th February 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan

By Express News Service

As Dulquer Salmaan’s career turned eight this year, the actor looked back on his journey so far, through a statement. Dulquer said, “Over the years I’ve become more secure as an actor and an individual, and thereby having the courage to try a variety of roles and languages. I’m not as afraid anymore of taking chances. Of believing. Of leaping. Because no matter what, I have a safety net to save me—the love that you all give me, the love of my friends, and most of all, the love of my family. This courage has now allowed me to take this new plunge into producing films I believe in.”

The actor launched his production house Wayfarer Films recently. The first film from the company, Varane Aavashyamund, starring Suresh Gopi, Shobana, Dulquer, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is hitting theatres this Friday. Dulquer is excited and nervous but feels that he is stronger and more confident than he was eight years ago, for which he thanked his fans.

He also reflected on reuniting with Srinath Rajendran, the director of his debut film, Second Show, for Kurup. “It’s also ironic that my career has come full circle and I’m back with Srinath and team members of my debut film Second Show, as we surge full speed ahead on the final schedule of our ambitious project, Kurup.

As always, I have nothing but gratitude and love to give back to all of you who watch our films and support us through everything, to the film industry that gives back so much if you give it your everything, the amazing people I’ve met and had the opportunity to work with. Each and every one of you, I thank with the utmost sincerity. Until next year, the same time, I wish you all an amazing year filled with love, fun and laughter, success, health and the greatest of movies,” he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dulquer Salmaan
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp