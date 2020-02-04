Actor Dulquer Salmaan reflects on his eight-year journey in cinema

By Express News Service

As Dulquer Salmaan’s career turned eight this year, the actor looked back on his journey so far, through a statement. Dulquer said, “Over the years I’ve become more secure as an actor and an individual, and thereby having the courage to try a variety of roles and languages. I’m not as afraid anymore of taking chances. Of believing. Of leaping. Because no matter what, I have a safety net to save me—the love that you all give me, the love of my friends, and most of all, the love of my family. This courage has now allowed me to take this new plunge into producing films I believe in.”

The actor launched his production house Wayfarer Films recently. The first film from the company, Varane Aavashyamund, starring Suresh Gopi, Shobana, Dulquer, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, is hitting theatres this Friday. Dulquer is excited and nervous but feels that he is stronger and more confident than he was eight years ago, for which he thanked his fans.

He also reflected on reuniting with Srinath Rajendran, the director of his debut film, Second Show, for Kurup. “It’s also ironic that my career has come full circle and I’m back with Srinath and team members of my debut film Second Show, as we surge full speed ahead on the final schedule of our ambitious project, Kurup.

As always, I have nothing but gratitude and love to give back to all of you who watch our films and support us through everything, to the film industry that gives back so much if you give it your everything, the amazing people I’ve met and had the opportunity to work with. Each and every one of you, I thank with the utmost sincerity. Until next year, the same time, I wish you all an amazing year filled with love, fun and laughter, success, health and the greatest of movies,” he concluded.