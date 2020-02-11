Second look of Anna Ben-Roshan Mathew-starrer 'Kappela' out

By Express News Service

The second look of Anna Ben-Roshan Mathew starrer Kappela has been released online. The directorial debut of actor Muhammed Musthafa, the film also stars Sreenath Bhasi, Sudhi Koppa, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sudeesh, and Nisha Sarang.Jimshi Khalid is behind the camera and Sushin Shyam has composed the music. Kappela has been jointly penned by Musthafa, Nikhil Wahid and Sudas.

The film is expected to reach theatres by the end of this month. Vishnu Venu is producing it under the banner of Kadhaas Untold.Musthafa is known for his national award-winning performance in Siddarth Siva’s Ain.

He has been part of films such as Loham and Theevandi.Anna Ben is coming off the success of Helen while Roshan was last seen in an impressive turn opposite Nivin Pauly in Moothon.