Mammootty's One to hit theatres in the first week of April

By Express News Service

One, the political thriller starring Mammootty, is set to arrive in theatres by the first week of April and the team has already begun their first round of promotions. The team is coming up with a unique marketing strategy, the first of which is a contest whereby five winners could get a chance to be special guests at the film’s trailer launch.

The contest, which asks participants to mention the ‘one’ change they would like to bring about if they became the Chief Minister of Kerala, requires them to send in their entries to the film’s official Facebook/Instagram pages by February 20th.

One, scripted by Bobby-Sanjay and directed by Santosh Vishwanath, will see Mammootty playing a chief minister again after playing another chief minister, Andhra Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, in last year’s Yatra.

The actor is joined in the film by a host of big names like Joju George, Murali Gopi. Director-actor Ranjith, seen recently in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, is also part of the cast in addition to Nimisha Sajayan, Mathew Thomas (Kumbalangi Nights), Shanker Ramakrishnan and Salim Kumar among others.