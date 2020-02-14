Tsunami: Lal Jr’s next after Driving Licence launched

By Express News Service

After the success of Driving Licence, Lal Jr has launched his next directorial feature titled Tsunami, which is being bankrolled by Alan Antony under the banner of Panda Dad Productions.

Speaking about the subject, actor-director Lal, who has penned the film’s screenplay and dialogues, said the story is an expansion of a small idea suggested by Innocent during the shoot of Godfather (1991), which was co-directed by Lal. He promised that the film will be a full-fledged comical entertainer.

Balu Varghese, Aju Varghese, Mukesh, and Innocent star in the film which has script and dialogues by Lal.

Alex J Pulickal, who shot Driving Licence, is once again collaborating with Lal Jr for Tsunami and so are editor Ratheesh Raj and music directors Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair.

Tsunami marks Lal Jr’s fifth full-length feature directorial after Honey Bee, Hi I’m Tony, Honey Bee 2 and Driving Licence. His last acting appearance was in Underworld.