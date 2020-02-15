Jayasurya’s 'Kathanar' being planned as a VR experience

By Express News Service

We recently reported about Jayasurya signing up to play the legendary Kadamattathu Kathanar in a two-part fantasy saga bankrolled by Friday Film House’s Vijay Babu.

The project has been officially kickstarted by the producer through a beautifully realised animated teaser which hints at the fact that Jayasurya will be playing a revamped, contemporary version of the character.

Another exciting update is that the 3D film will be presented as a virtual reality (VR) experience as well. Kathanar is based on the tales of a Kerala priest of the same name who was believed to possess supernatural powers.

Rojin Thomas, known for directing the Kerala State Award-winning films Philips and the Monkey Pen and Jo and the Boy, is helming the ambitious epic which has been scripted by R Ramanand.