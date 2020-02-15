Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jayasurya’s 'Kathanar' being planned as a VR experience

We recently reported about Jayasurya signing up to play the legendary Kadamattathu Kathanar in a two-part fantasy saga bankrolled by Friday Film House’s Vijay Babu.

Published: 15th February 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kathanar is based on the tales of a Kerala priest of the same name who was believed to possess supernatural powers.

Kathanar is based on the tales of a Kerala priest of the same name who was believed to possess supernatural powers.

By Express News Service

We recently reported about Jayasurya signing up to play the legendary Kadamattathu Kathanar in a two-part fantasy saga bankrolled by Friday Film House’s Vijay Babu.

The project has been officially kickstarted by the producer through a beautifully realised animated teaser which hints at the fact that Jayasurya will be playing a revamped, contemporary version of the character.

Another exciting update is that the 3D film will be presented as a virtual reality (VR) experience as well. Kathanar is based on the tales of a Kerala priest of the same name who was believed to possess supernatural powers.

Rojin Thomas, known for directing the Kerala State Award-winning films Philips and the Monkey Pen and Jo and the Boy, is helming the ambitious epic which has been scripted by R Ramanand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kathanar Kadamattathu Kathanar Jayasurya
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp