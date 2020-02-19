Antony Varghese to star in new thriller 'Dev Fakir'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been announced that Antony Varghese will be starring in debutant Zac Harriss’ Dev Fakir, a project which is backed by writer-director Haneef Adeni (The Great Father, Mikhael). Zac has worked with Haneef as an associate director.

As per reports, the film, which is said to be a thriller, is expected to go on floors in August 2020. Gopi Sundar will be working on the music and Shameer Muhammed the editing.

Antony, who was last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu, recently wrapped up his work in Nikhil Premraj’s Aanaparambile World Cup and Tinu Pappachan’s Ajagajandharam.

He is also slated to appear in two as-yet-untitled projects, helmed by debutants Vineeth Vasudevan and Nahas Hidayath respectively.