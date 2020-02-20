Sreesanth to star in Malayali filmmakers’ Marathi film

By Express News Service

Indian cricketer-turned-actor Sreesanth will be starring in a Marathi film co-directed by two Malayali filmmakers. Titled Mumbaicha Vada Pav, the film will be directed by filmmaker and producer PK Asokan and ad filmmaker Meharali Poilungal Ismail. The two last collaborated on the Malayalam film Munthiri Monchan.

Sreesanth has stated that it’s the best role given to him so far. The filmmakers said that the film has a novel concept not seen in Marathi films before. Some prominent Marathi actors from both Malayalam and Marathi cinema are slated to appear in the film which will go on floors in the first week of April 2020 in Maharashtra.

The film, which will be shot in Pune and Nashik, will have some of the most accomplished technicians in Indian cinema working on it. More details are expected to be revealed soon.