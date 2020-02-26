Mammootty’s Big B  sequel Bilal to start soon; Bala confirmed to return

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that director Amal Neerad will be back to helm a sequel to Mammootty’s Big B, titled Bilal. As per new reports, the shoot is expected to begin in March, after Mammootty wraps up his work in The Priest. Also, one principal cast member from the original film has confirmed his return. Bala, who played one of Mammootty’s brothers and movie stunt master Murugan John Kurishingal in Big B, will be returning for the sequel and has already begun preparations for it.

Bala

The actor has previously appeared in the films Pulimurugan, Ennu Ninte Moideen and Lucifer. He will be also seen next in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. Another actor who is expected to appear in her original role is Mamta Mohandas. There have been reports earlier of Fahadh Faasil also being part of Bilal but there is no official word on this yet. Most of the details are being kept under wraps. An official announcement is expected soon. Amal Neerad was supposed to start work on Bilal earlier, but as he was committed to Trance, for which he cranked the camera only, had to put the project on hold for a while. Amal has jointly scripted the film with Unni R and is expected to produce it as well.