Mohanlal’s directorial debut 'Barroz' to start rolling in June

Mohanlal has said that he will start shooting his directorial debut, Barroz, in June this year.

Published: 26th February 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The actor had earlier announced that that American child actor Shayla McCaffrey will be playing the lead in the 3D fantasy adventure film whose concept was jointly developed by himself and My Dear Kuttichathan-fame Jijo Punnoose. International stars Raphael Amargo and Paz Vega are also expected to star in the film.  Mohanlal will play the guardian of Vasco da Gama’s priceless treasure while Raphael and Paz will essay the roles of Vasco da Gama and his wife.

Child musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram has been announced as the music composer. Noted cinematographer KU Mohanan will be handling the camera for the ambitious project backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

