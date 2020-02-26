Tovino’s 'Forensic'  to get a wide release on February 28

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas’ investigation thriller Forensic has been confirmed for release this Friday. Touted as the first Malayalam film to deal extensively with forensic science, the film also stars Mamta Mohandas, Saiju Kurup, Reba Monica John, Dhanesh Anand and Giju John among others.

The film will be getting a wide release and is expected to hit theatres outside Kerala on the same day. It was earlier assumed that all Malayalam films would be released a week or two later in the rest of India. However, it has now come to light that it’s possible to exempt some films from this policy.