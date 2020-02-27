Plea seeks stay on release of Mohanlal’s Marakkar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mufeeda Arafath Marakkar, a descendant of Kunjali Marakkar, approached the Kerala High Court on Wednesday seeking to restrain the release of the Mohanlal-starrer film ‘Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham’, a biopic on the historical figure. Senior advocate M Ramesh Chander, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the recently-released teaser of the movie portrayed distorted and fabricated versions of the life and time of Kunjali Marakkar, in turn defaming the members of his family.

This will also incite communal hatred and poses an imminent threat to law and order. The petitioner stated that the government or the district collector has the power to suspend the film’s exhibition on the ground that it is likely to cause a breach of peace.