Film editor Sreekar Prasad enters the limca book of records 

By Express News Service

Veteran editor Sreekar Prasad has entered the Limca Book of Records for ‘films edited in most number of languages’. He has edited films in 17 languages, namely Tamil, English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, Nepali, Marathi, Sinhalese, Karbi, Mishing, Bodo, and Pangchenpa. Sreekar shared the news on Twitter with a picture of the acknowledgment certificate from the Limca Records.

One of the most acclaimed editors of the country, Sreekar Prasad holds eight National Awards including a Special Jury Award. A frequent of several top directors including Mani Ratnam, some of his recent Indian releases include Darbar, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Saaho, Super 30, To Let, and Prathi Poovankozhi. Sreekar is also in charge of the cuts for big films such as Indian 2, RRR, and Ponniyin Selvan.