Tovino Thomas' Kilometres and Kilometres to release on March 12

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas’ next release after Forensic will be Kilometres and Kilometres. The film, which also stars Joju George, will be hitting theatres on March 12. It is being touted as a light-hearted travel-based film. Directed by Jeo Baby of Kunju Daivam and 2 Penkuttikal fame, Kilometres also marks Tovino’s first production venture. The actor is one of the co-producers along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and Sinu Sidharth.

Sinu Sidharth has cranked the camera. Sooraj S Kurup (Luca) while Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights) worked on the music and background score respectively. Vinayak Sasikumar and Harinarayan have penned the lyrics. National award-winner Sinoy Joseph has worked on the sound design.