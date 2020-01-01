2020 to be year of multi-starrers?

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

2020 is going to be an exciting year, given the number of talents involved in the projects lined up for release. We look at some of the most exciting collaborations to look forward to this year Multi-starrers

Marakkar

2020 will be dominated by multi-starrers. More than a dozen films featuring several accomplished names are expected to be released this year. The biggest of them all is Priyadarshan’s mega-budget Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, led by Mohanlal and featuring other Indian cinema heavyweights such as Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Madhu, and Arjun Sarja. The first footage unveiled at a recent event indicates a spectacular war epic on par with some of the best in international cinema. Let’s hope Priyadarshan’s biggest film since Kalapani delivers exactly what it promises come March 2020.

Halal Love Story

Following the tremendous success of Sudani from Nigeria, writer-director Zakariya is readying his next, Halal Love Story, starring Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Grace Antony, and Sharaf U Dheen. Zakariya has scripted it with Sudani co-writer Muhsin Parari. Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali are co-producing with Zakariya and Muhsin.

Thankam

After Kumbalangi Nights, writer par excellence Syam Pushkaran teams up again with producers Dileesh Pothan and Fahadh Faasil for Thankam, helmed by Saheed Arafath. Syam and Dileesh are producing it under their Working Class Hero banner in association with Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The central characters will be essayed by Fahadh, Joju George, and Dileesh. The film will be a crime drama.

Thuramukham

Rajeev Ravi’s follow-up to 2016’s Kammatipaadam, Thuramukham will take audiences to the 1950s, exploring the problematic ‘chappa system’ that resulted in violence. The film, which has Nivin Pauly, Biju Menon, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nimisha Sajayan playing the principal characters, is expected to come out in the first half of this year.

Kurup

The long-awaited Kurup, starring Dulquer Salmaan, is finally expected to release this year. Srinath Rajendran, who helmed Dulquer’s first film Second Show, is in charge of directing duties. The two are collaborating again after seven years. The film is based on the life of the infamous Sukumara Kurup, who went into hiding after faking his own death by murdering a man named Chacko three decades ago. K S Aravind and Daniell Sayooj Nair have penned the script.

Malik

Malik comes from director Mahesh Narayanan, who made his debut with one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2017, Take Off. Starring Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy, the film garnered five Kerala State Awards and three National awards. In Malik, Fahadh is joined by Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, and yesteryear actor Jalaja in the film. Malik is reportedly being made at a budget of 25 crores. Anto Joseph, who was one of the producers of Take Off, is bankrolling the film under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company.

One

Directed by Santosh Vishwanathan, One has Mammootty playing the Kerala Chief Minister. The film, scripted by Bobby-Sanjay, is reportedly based on a true incident. Murali Gopy, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, and Mathew Thomas have been cast in integral parts.

Trance

Trance sees Anwar returning to direction after a seven-year hiatus. After Bangalore Days, Premam and Parava, he is also producing Trance under the banner of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment.

Vincent Vadakkan has penned the top-secret project which also features Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, and Sreenath Bhasi among others. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon also has a part in the film.

Bilal

It’s not yet clear when the Big B

sequel is expected to begin production. But Bilal is most likely Amal Neerad’s next directorial after Varathan. Mammootty will be back as Bilal and there are reports of Fahadh Faasil attached to the project.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Ayyappanum Koshiyum reunites Prithviraj with Anarkali director and Driving Licence writer Sachy. The film also reunites Prithviraj with his Anarkali co-star Biju Menon and Koode co-star Ranjith. Siddique, Anna Reshma Rajan, Johny Antony, and Anu Mohan form the remaining cast. Jakes Bejoy is the music composer.

Anjaam Pathira

Kunchacko Boban plays a criminal investigator in Midhun Manuel Thomas’ first foray into the thriller genre. The crime mystery also stars Sharaf U Dheen, Indrans and Remya Nambeesan among others. The film is expected to be out in theatres by January 10. The technical team comprises cinematographer Shyju Khalid (Kumbalangi Nights), editor Saiju Sreedharan (Virus), and composer Sushin Shyam (Varathan).

Minnal Murali

Tovino Thomas will play a superhero in Minnal Murali, his second collaboration with Godha director Basil Joseph. The film has stunts choreographed by noted Hollywood stunt supervisor Vlad Rimburg. Producer Sophia Paul, who backed hits such as Bangalore Days, Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol and Padayottam, is producing under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.