Antony Varghese announces new rom-com project Meri Jaan

By Express News Service

Anthony Varghese has signed one more project, the announcement of which was made yesterday. Titled Meri Jaan, the film is said to be a romantic-comedy. Anthony Varghese will be essaying the male lead.

Debutant Abhishek KS will direct the film from a script by Anuraj OB. The names of the female lead and the remaining actors are yet to be announced.

Dr Paul Varghese, who bankrolled Abrid Shine’s Poomaram, is on board as the producer. Paul is also producing Asif Ali’s upcoming film with Jibu Jacob titled Ellaam Sheriyaakum. Meri Jaan will begin filming this year.

This marks Antony’s seventh project after Angamaly Diaries, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, Jallikkattu, Aanaparambile World Cup, Ajagajantharam, and an untitled campus-based flick.

He recently dropped out of the upcoming Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj film Master due to scheduling conflicts.