Dulquer-Suresh Gopi film gets a peppy title 'Varane Aavashyamundu'

By Express News Service

Debutant Anoop Sathyan’s film starring Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan has been titled Varane Aavashyamundu.

The family entertainer also stars Urvashi in an important role. Anoop Sathyan is the son of ace filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad and has assisted him on several films including Njan Prakashan, starring Fahadh Faasil.

Varane Aavashyamundu has Uyare-fame Mukesh Muraleedharan behind the camera and Toby John on the editing.

Alphons Joseph is the music director. Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films is co-producing the film with M Star Communications. The film recently wrapped up production.