Tovino Thomas to play triple roles in big-budget epic

By Express News Service

A special announcement was made by Tovino Thomas on New Year's day. The actor revealed that he will play triple roles in a bigscale film helmed by debutant Jithin Lal, who was earlier part of the direction team of films such as Godha, Kalki, Kunjiramayanam and Ennu Ninte Moideen.

Titled Ajayante Randaam Moshanam, the film will span three time periods—1900, 1950, 1990—and have Tovino essaying three different characters in each, namely Maniyan, Ajayan and Kunjikelu.

Sharing the news, Tovino said the film is going to be a milestone in his career. Scripted by Sujith Nambiar, the film will be shot in northern Kerala: Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad are being planned as the main locations.

The martial arts form Kalaripayattu will figure prominently in the film.

The rest of the casting is being finalised. The film has additional screenplay work by Deepu Pradeep. Christy Sebastian will handle the editing while Tamil music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas, who worked on the films Maragadha Nanayam and Kanaa, will compose the music.

UGM Entertainment, the production house known for backing films like Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattappanayile Ritwik Roshan, is producing the project, which will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Tovino’s immediate upcoming release is Kilometres and Kilometres, directed by Jeo Baby.

He recently completed shooting for the investigation thriller, Forensic. Meanwhile, production of his superhero film Minnal Murali is currently underway.

His upcoming line-up also includes the Muhsin Parari directorial Thallumala (with Soubin Shahir), Pallichattambi, and 563 St Charles Street.