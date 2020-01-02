Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tovino Thomas to play triple roles in big-budget epic

The martial arts form Kalaripayattu will figure prominently in the film.

Published: 02nd January 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Ajayante Randaam Moshanam poster

Ajayante Randaam Moshanam poster

By Express News Service

A special announcement was made by Tovino Thomas on New Year's day. The actor revealed that he will play triple roles in a bigscale film helmed by debutant Jithin Lal, who was earlier part of the direction team of films such as Godha, Kalki, Kunjiramayanam and Ennu Ninte Moideen.

Titled Ajayante Randaam Moshanam, the film will span three time periods—1900, 1950, 1990—and have Tovino essaying three different characters in each, namely Maniyan, Ajayan and Kunjikelu.

Sharing the news, Tovino said the film is going to be a milestone in his career. Scripted by Sujith Nambiar, the film will be shot in northern Kerala: Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad are being planned as the main locations.

The martial arts form Kalaripayattu will figure prominently in the film.

The rest of the casting is being finalised. The film has additional screenplay work by Deepu Pradeep. Christy Sebastian will handle the editing while Tamil music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas, who worked on the films Maragadha Nanayam and Kanaa, will compose the music.

UGM Entertainment, the production house known for backing films like Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattappanayile Ritwik Roshan, is producing the project, which will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Tovino’s immediate upcoming release is Kilometres and Kilometres, directed by Jeo Baby.

He recently completed shooting for the investigation thriller, Forensic. Meanwhile, production of his superhero film Minnal Murali is currently underway.

His upcoming line-up also includes the Muhsin Parari directorial Thallumala (with Soubin Shahir), Pallichattambi, and 563 St Charles Street.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajayante Randaam Moshanam Tovino Thomas
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp