Mamta Mohandas's 'Lalbagh' gearing up for release

By Express News Service

A psychological thriller starring Mamta Mohandas in the lead role is gearing up for release. Titled Lalbagh, the first look of the film features Mamta Mohandas in character. Directed by Paisa Paisa fame Prasanth Murali, the film is set in Bangalore and revolves a murder that happens after a birthday party and the preceding and succeeding events. The film is said to be narrated in a non-linear format. Sijoy Varghese, Rahul Madhav, Nandini Rai, Neha Saxena, and VK Prakash also star. Raj Zacharias is bankrolling the film under the banner of Celebs and Redcarpet Films. The team is aiming for a summer 2020 release.