Unni Mukundan puts on the pounds for 'Meppadiyan'

By Express News Service

After losing the pounds for Mamangam, Unni Mukundan is putting them on for his next film, Meppadiyan. The film will have him playing a garage owner named Jayakrishnan.

Unni, who prepared for 11 months to develop a lean physique for Mamangam, said he has been working for the last four months to develop a slightly paunchy appearance for Meppadiyan. While sharing a picture of his transformation, Unni wrote that he will be playing a “very normal guy” in the film and that it will have no action sequences. “It’s a movie for the youth and the family alike.”

Meppadiyan, written and directed by debutant Vishnu Mohan, will have TG Ravi playing a central character. Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Lalu Alex, Kundara Johny, and Vijayaraghavan are also among the cast.