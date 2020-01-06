Attack in cover of dark in JNU can't be supported, says actress Manju Warrier 

By Online Desk

Award-winning Malayam artiste Manju Warrier has thrown her weight behind the students of Delhi's JNU students, who were attacked by an unidentified mob inside the campus premises on Sunday night.

Sharing the photo of a bleeding JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and a masked goon on her Facebook page, Manju Warrier wrote that an attack in the cover of the night over students can't be supported.

"Imagine how their mothers would have felt after seeing those bloody faces in the news. There is no way we can't stand with the students now, I certainly do," she wrote.

PHOTO STORY | Bruised faces, vandalised campus: Here's how JNU looks in the aftermath of violence

The 41-year-old actor said JNU is a symbol of India's academic quality and many people who studied there are administrators today whose love for the country can't be questioned by anybody.

"JNU is the symbol of this country's academic brilliance, to study there is a sign of quality. Many JNU alumni are among those leading and ruling us even today. They come from different political ideologies but none can question their patriotism, none of them was vandals," the Asuran actress wrote.

Violence broke out at the esteemed university in Delhi Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. At least 28 people, including JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. The Left parties, Congress and other opposition outfits have accused the RSS-affiliated ABVP of the incident.

Earlier, actor Nivin Pauly had also condemned the incident in a Facebook post asking people to unite against hate and violence.

"What happened in JNU last night was horrifying and frightening. This is brutality at its worst! Those attackers behind this violence against students and teachers must be punished. It’s time we stand united against hate and violence.," Nivin wrote.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, had demanded that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Manju Warrier's full Facebook post:

It was shocking to see the bleeding faces of JNU students on the television today morning. They were attacked for over three hours last night. JNU is the symbol of this country's academic brilliance, to study there is a sign of quality. Many JNU alumni are among those leading and ruling us even today. They come from different political ideologies but none can question their patriotism, none of them were vandals. No matter what, an attack in the cover of dark can't be supported. Most students of the varsity come from middle-class families. Imagine how their mothers would have felt after seeing those bloody faces in the news. There is no way we can't stand with the students now, I certainly do.