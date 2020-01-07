Angamaly Diaries fame Appani Sarath’s 'Love FM' to release on January 24

By Express News Service

Angamaly Diaries fame Appani Sarath’s Love FM is all set to release on January 24. Directed by debutant Sreedev Kappur, the film is being produced by Benzy Nazar under the banner of Benzy Productions. The film also stars Sarath’s Angamaly Diaries co-star Tito Wilson in an important role.

Love FM is being touted as a nostalgia-inducing love story that spans two generations.

Since the film also looks back into the older generation, the radio is said to play an important part in the film’s narrative.

Janaki Krishnan, Malavika Menon and M80 Moosa fame Anju are playing the female leads. Sinil Sainudeen has been cast as the film’s principal antagonist.

The makers are claiming that the film is not a campus love story and that it will be different in treatment from past love stories made in Malayalam cinema. The film has been shot at Thalassery, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod among other locations.