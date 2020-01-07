Home Entertainment Malayalam

Of biting truths and bygone times: A crime thriller called 'Kottayam' to release on January 17

The movie draws a parallel between migration and displacement of tribals due to rampant deforestation. 

Published: 07th January 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

'Kottayam' poster

'Kottayam' poster

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Artist, cinematographer, traveller and farmer, Binu Bhaskar has added another feather to his hat with his debut directorial venture, ‘Kottayam’. The off-beat movie is a crime thriller that delves into the themes of violence against women and the displacement of tribes.

Conceptualised in 2015, the film is all set to release on January 17.  Made under the banner of Nitevox, Bhaskar’s own production house established in 2011, the idea for ‘Kottayam’ struck Bhaskar after he came back to India from abroad and observed vast changes.

Like himself, he found that many Indians were migrating from their homelands in search of livelihood.

Binu Bhaskar

The movie draws a parallel between migration and displacement of tribals due to rampant deforestation. 

Kottayam has turned into a land replete with rubber plantations and spice crops by overriding the forest. The film analyses the difficulties faced by forest dwellers. At the heart of the movie, however, is the rape and murder of a woman police officer.

Bhaskar provokes questions in the minds of the audience by portraying an uncomfortable truth. 

The movie is an audio-visual delight; the camera pans through the lush beauty of Kottayam, Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh. The director has a new team for the cast and crew. The leading role is played by Sangeeth Shivan, a filmmaker from both Malayalam and Hindi film industry.

The music composition, including the breathtaking background score, has been rendered by  Albin Dominic. As the story travels to the border of India and China, the songs reflect the shifting mood of the setting and narrative. 

The small budget film which was supposed to release in March last year had to be postponed due to censorship issues. The promotion was done in a novel way with an exhibition of stills from the movie displayed at Dravidia Art Gallery at Fort Kochi. “People are lynched in the name of religion and religion has, for centuries, been portrayed in art. Which is why we decided to come up with an art exhibit for the promotion of the movie,” says Bhaskar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Binu Bhaskar Kottayam movie Binu Bhaskar
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp