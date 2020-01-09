Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kunchacko boban-Martin Prakkat film to roll on January 11

We had reported earlier that director Martin Prakkat and Joseph scriptwriter Shahi Kabir are teaming up for a police story that will star Kunchacko Boban and Joju George.

Kunchacko Boban

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that director Martin Prakkat and Joseph scriptwriter Shahi Kabir are teaming up for a police story that will star Kunchacko Boban and Joju George. Along with the update that the yet-to-be-titled film will start rolling on January 11, it has also been revealed that Nimisha Sajayan will play the female lead.

The much-anticipated film will also feature a host of newcomers who have been selected through an audition process. Shyju Khalid has been roped in to crank the camera while Mahesh Narayanan has been assigned the editing duties. Vishnu Vijay will compose the music to the lyrics penned by Anwar Ali.

The main location of the shoot will be Kodaikanal, with Kolenchery, Adimali and Munnar as additional locations. The shoot will commence at Kolenchery. Director Ranjith’s Gold Coin Pictures is bankrolling the film jointly with Martin Prakkat Films. Prakkat last directed the Dulquer Salmaan-Parvathy film, Charlie.

